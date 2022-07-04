Filming of “Dune 2” begins much earlier than expected

Despite the recent postponement of the release date, filming of “Dune: Part Two” will begin earlier than previously expected. Denis Villeneuve returns to direct the second installment of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic novel, for which he received two Oscar nominations for Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay, but lost both to the coming-of-age drama CODA. Villeneuve will also co-write the sequel script with previous Dune co-writers John Spates and Eric Roth.

It is expected that “Dune: Part Two” will continue the story from where the first film left off, where Paul Atreides, played by Timothy Chalamet and Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, joined the Free after the devastating Harkonnen House attack on the family. Zendaya is expected to return in the sequel as Chani, who, as Villeneuve promised, will get a bigger role than the first Dune, Josh Brolin as Gurney, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron and Dave Batista as Rabban. Since the first “Dune” turned out to be both a box office hit and an HBO Max hit, Warner Bros. gave the green light to “Dune: Part Two” just a few days after the release of the first film, and since Villeneuve had already started planning a sequel long before that, it looks like the movie is gaining momentum. turns off earlier than expected.

Link: How many films will there be about Dune? All possible sequels and spin-offs

The deadline brought the news that the filming of “Dune: Part Two” should begin much earlier than expected. Despite previous reports that production of Denis Villeneuve’s sequel will begin in the fall, sources now report that filming will properly begin with a full cast on July 21 in Budapest, Hungary, where the original film was shot. Sources also report that the preliminary filming of the film “Dune: Part Two” in Italy will begin within two days, starting this week.

Confirmation of the start of filming of the sequel came just a few days after Warner Bros. She announced that she would postpone the release date of “Dune: Part Two” a month ago, contrasting it with the prequel “The Hunger Games” — “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. Given that the production of Villeneuve’s sequel was originally scheduled to begin this fall, it will be interesting to see whether Dune: Part Two will retain its release in November 2023 or whether WB decides to move it to an earlier start date, closer to the October release date of the first film. was released on. Given that October 2023 is largely devoid of any serious competition for “Dune: Part Two,” with the exception of the reboot of Blumhouse’s “The Exorcist” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” spinoff from “Pig” writer and director Michael Sarnoski, moving the sci-fi epic to its original October release could ultimately work in his favor.

The expectation for “Dune: Part Two” was high, as in the thrilling ending of the first film, Paul finally showed his fighting skills, which will be vital to take revenge on House Harkonnen for the death of his father. Excitement only grew with each new cast added to the list, ranging from Elvis star Austin Butler to Florence Pugh from “Black Widow” and Lea Seydoux from “No Time to Die.” Filming of “Dune: Part Two” is due to begin this month, and viewers should look forward to teasers from the filming of the sci-fi sequel in the near future.