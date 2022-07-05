Filming of DC’s “Blue Beetle” Is Almost Complete, New BTS Image Confirms

The star of “Blue Beetle” Raul Trujillo confirms that the shooting of the film is almost completed. Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes is the first Latin American superhero to receive a solo film in the DCEU, where Xolo Maridueña from Cobra Kai plays the main character. Originally, “Blue Beetle” was originally planned to be released on HBO Max, but since then Warner Bros. I ordered the film for distribution in August 2023. The details of the plot of the Blue Beetle are currently unclear, but some leading Hollywood actors are involved in the film. talents including Bruna Marquezin, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barras, Elpidia Carrillo, Damian Alcazar and Trujillo, who plays Carapax the Indestructible. Filming of the Blue Beetle has been underway in Atlanta, El Paso and Puerto Rico since May, although now it seems that production is coming to an end.

After Susan Sarandon, the villain from “Blue Beetle,” confirmed that she had completed filming her scenes in the film, Trujillo shared a behind-the-scenes image on Instagram, indicating that the film should end soon. The Carapax actor did not specify whether he was the only one completing the shooting or the entire cast. Despite this, it’s clear that the DC movie “Blue Beetle” is nearing the finish line.

Since the shooting took place in several places, there were clearly few leaks from the film “Blue Beetle”, except for a few images in which Mariduenya was depicted in a Blue Beetle costume. So far, there is only a limited idea of the plot, as well as about the characters that will be involved in the film. But since the end of filming is so close, hopefully Warner Bros. and DC will quickly ramp up the film’s advertising campaign. This is especially important considering that Jaime Reyes is arguably one of the most obscure DC comics heroes, and he will need to be properly introduced and promoted to a wide audience before “Blue Beetle” opens in theaters. However, with the news of the imminent completion of filming, the post-production and marketing phase of the film may begin.