Filming for season six is finally in progress

Filming for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders was due to begin in 2020. The sets for the show had been built and the scripts for the new outing had been written.

However, as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, Peaky Blinders production was halted in March 2020 and is not believed to have been resumed. In July 2020, it was reported that the series could begin production in the fall of 2020, but it was not confirmed.

There seems to be some good news hinting that filming for the new Peaky Blinders installment will begin very soon this due to the talent agency LB Casting placing an additional casting call for “a BBC period drama”

Arthur Shelby star Paul Anderson commented in November 2020 that Peaky Blinders’ sixth season is “coming soon,” causing a fan frenzy.

At the end of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby’s world fell apart. His plans to assassinate Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) had been sabotaged and, worse yet, Tommy had no idea who or how was behind it.

In the season five finale of Peaky Blinders, Tommy walked towards Grace through the fog and aimed a gun at her head screaming. Director Anthony Byrne revealed that season six will pick up the final scene from season five.