Filming for season 2 of the series has just begun!

Through NBC, fans will be able to enjoy the medical drama Transplant, which will arrive for its second installment after the series was officially renewed.

Production work for the new season began in Montreal. Transplant is a series of doctors from Canada that tells the story of a Syrian refugee who works as a doctor in his new home.

The main character of the medical drama Transplant is Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian-born doctor with proven skills in emergency medicine, who makes the difficult decision to flee his country with his younger sister. Amira.

In the series, both brothers team up to rebuild their lives in the country that sheltered them, while Bash is making a special effort to rebuild his medical career.

The second season of Transplant was officially renewed at the end of 2020 and it has now just been announced that the next episodes of the drama are in development.

Transplant season 2 will continue the story of the first installment that featured Dr. Bashir Hamed (Haq) and his colleagues working hard after the emergency room chief physician Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah) suffered a stroke.

On the other hand, the second installment will present the York Memorial team welcoming new colleagues. The unexpected faces from the past make Bash seriously doubt whether or not “transplanting” him into this new world was successful.

Bash’s hard work, compassion, and hopelessness tell a universal story about the human ability not only to survive but ultimately to thrive in new circumstances.