Filmin Releases December 2020: Queer as Folk

Filmin can boast of a vast catalog of more than 9,000 titles. And the key to its service is that it is aimed at a different type of viewer who is more inclined to Author Cinema and National and International Indie / Independent Cinema.

Its catalog, which is also available through other platforms such as Vodafone, covers a variety of genres, bringing together series, films and shorts. And like the rest of the VOD services, it has also announced its contents to close the year:

SERIES

December 8

The Deserter

A German soldier falls in love with a partisan guerrilla and betrays his homeland in this award-winning miniseries directed by Florian Gallenberger (“Cologne”) and based on the novel by Siegfried Lenz

December 11

Queer as Folk, seasons 1 and 2

The series that forever changed the representation of homosexuality on television, comes to Filmin with its two full seasons.

December 15

Manhunt

About 10 million British people endorse the success of this series on the investigation of the murder of the French student Amélie Delagrange, for which the serial killer Levi Bellfield was arrested.

December 22

The Singapore Kiss

Charles Dance is headlining the adaptation of the novel “The Singapore Grip” by JG Farrell. A dramatic comedy around a love triangle during the Japanese invasion of Singapore.

December 25

Cambridge spies

Miniseries written by Peter Moffat (“The Village”) about a group of British students who were recruited by the USSR as spies.

FILMS

December 1

Games people play

A reunion of friends, lots of alcohol and some sex are the ingredients of this Finnish comedy about the pains and glories of growing up.

December 4

Beethoven

Spectacular biopic directed by Niki Stein (“At the crime scene”) on the figure of the famous composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Passionate about music, freedom and truth, his life will be a battle against conventions. A nonconformity that will allow him to build an unparalleled work in the history of music that will last forever.

She Dies Tomorrow

After being awarded at the latest edition of the Sitges Festival, and its subsequent release in cinemas, the second film by Amy Seimetz arrives at Filmin, a mysterious genre exercise in which the fear of imminent death is transmitted as if it were A virus. According to critics, “the film that best represents the year we live in.”

December 11

Loom memory

Simultaneous release to the cinemas of this film winner of the Oriana Prize and candidate in the Gaudí family, about life in the textile colonies of Catalonia in the s. XX.

December 18

Threw out

How is Christmas in Iceland? Rúnar Rúnarsson (“Sparrows”) won the award for Best Director of the Valladolid Festival thanks to this scathing kaleidoscope that reveals the essence of human existence.

December 25

An Englishman Abroad

A Question of Attribution

Zafarrancho in Cambridge

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

DOCUMENTARY

December 1

Women Make Film

The creator of the influential “The Story of Film”, Mark Cousins, amends his first history of cinema by adding all those female directors who always deserved to be remembered, but who the official historiography forgot or relegated to be footnotes. Narrated by Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda and other relevant women in the film industry.

December 4

Beautiful Something Left Behind

Best Documentary in South By Southwest 2020. A unique approach to children’s emotions on a luminous journey through grief and all that it entails.

December 17

Cunningham

Documentary about the choreographer Merce Cunningham, a key figure in contemporary dance, who surprises with her imaginative and impressive staging.



