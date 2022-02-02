File 81: What happened to Samuel and where did he go at the end of the first season

File 81 is the supernatural science fiction and horror series that premiered its first season of eight episodes on Netflix on January 14. A drama that constantly maintains alternate timelines, as a videotape restorer tries to unravel a dark mystery related to the disappearance of a person 25 years ago. (Major spoilers)

The series follows the archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) and Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), who, being in different times, find themselves involved between demonic gods and characters linked to the occult and truly terrifying rituals, which make the viewer stay on the edge of their seats.

Among so many twists presented in each episode of File 81, the end of episode 8 left Dan waking up in an unknown hospital bed, after traveling from 2019 to 1994 to save Melody from the other world where she was submerged for 25 years. In her attempt to rescue him from her, he only watched as Samuel (Evan Jonigkeit) grabbed Melody and threw her into the door that would lead to her timeline.

Some fans are likely to be confused between the alternate timelines, but clearly Dan stayed in 1994 while Melody moved to 2019. However, what stands out the most is the whereabouts of Samuel, who was with him. Shihabi character in the other world. No doubt it was believable that he too would embark on her journey with her, but apparently he did not.

In this sense, to address the events that occurred at the end of the first season of Archivo 81, the showrunner of the series, Rebecca Sonnenshine, spoke with Variety and explained part of what really happened with Dan and if he really stayed in the past, right after the Visser building burned down. She said this:

“I can tell you he’s in the ’90s. He’s in the real ’90s, and the clue to that is that he doesn’t have the particles floating around. He’s in 1994. And the question we ask ourselves is that we saw people disappear into the Otherworld in different time periods, right? So what does that mean? It means there are little holes, little punctures, punctures, little entry and exit points. And that people got mixed up in there a little bit trying to get out, and maybe it didn’t go out the right door.”

Taking the statements from the showrunner of File 81, Melody escaped through the correct door and returned to Dan’s timeline to end up meeting her birth mother and Dan’s friend Mark. But the question viewers are asking is related to Samuel, who did not return with Melody in 2019.

Referring to Samuel, the showrunner stated that the character continues to be a key component in the history of File 81. It will be season 2 of the new Netflix supernatural series, the one in charge of revealing if Samuel did not go out the right door and therefore his destiny was another timeline different from Dan’s and Melody’s. About this, she stated the following:

“Samuel is still a very important part of the story. And I think season 2 is, where’s Samuel? Where is the? And I think that’s a very exciting branch of our history that we definitely know what we’re doing with.”