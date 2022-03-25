File 81: The real reason Netflix canceled the drama with one season

File 81, the supernatural horror drama that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform on January 14, will not continue with a second season on the transmitter as confirmed this Thursday exclusively through Deadline. The series was canceled after eight episodes of its first installment.

Since the eight episodes of almost an hour each appeared on Netflix, Archivo 81 quickly became the most watched series on the streaming platform and the Nielsen list in various countries around the world, ranking among the first places in the top 10 with largest views in the 28 days after its launch.

Inspired by the supernatural horror podcast, the supernatural drama Archive 81 was produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and written and executive produced by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who made her debut as showrunner on the Netflix horror drama, which starred Mamoudou. Athie and Dina Shihabi, playing Dan Turner and Melody Pendras.

The Archive 81 series chronicled an intriguing plot from start to finish, in which archivist Dan Turner takes on a mysterious job to restore a collection of damaged videotapes dating back to 1994. While he finds himself piecing together the work of documentarian Melody Pendras and his investigation into a dangerous cult, he begins to discover frightening things. And when he gets caught up in Melody’s story, he becomes convinced that he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

The truth is that File 81 will no longer return to Netflix with the long-awaited episodes of season 2. Despite its enormous achievement in terms of worldwide audience according to the Nielsen list, the drama will not be back and this will possibly be This is because the broadcaster is focused on analyzing the contrast between the amounts of views and the costs in their renewal decisions.

File 81 may have had great ratings, but perhaps the numbers weren’t enough for Netflix to be motivated to renew the horror drama for season 2. It just didn’t meet the threshold the streamer set for supernatural drama in depending on your budget.