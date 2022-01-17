File 81: Meet The New Netflix Horror Series

File 81: Last Friday (14) the horror series File 81 premiered on Netflix and caught the attention of streaming subscribers. The plot is based on the eponymous podcast created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, which was a hit at the time of its launch in 2016.

The series is Netflix’s new horror bet and follows Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist who agrees to restore damaged 1994 videotapes at his new job. There, he realizes he’s actually reconstructing director Melody Pendras’ (Dina Shihabi) investigative documentary about a dangerous cult.

From there, Turner finds himself increasingly involved with the history of the tapes and, consequently, more obsessed with finding out what really happened to Melody. “As the series unfolds in these two timelines, the two characters form a mysterious connection, and he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying outcome she suffered 25 years ago,” reads the series’ official synopsis.