Figure skaters perform a routine on the theme of Genshin Impact

Very few mobile video games have achieved the same level of success as Genshin Impact. Released in 2020, the game shows no signs of slowing down thanks to frequent updates that add new characters, weapons and even new lands for players to explore. Fans around the world are incredibly devoted to the game and almost every day use their adoration to create impressive works of art. Two fans in particular used costume making as their artistic medium to create a wonderful skating program in honor of Genshin Impact.

Due to how popular the HoYoverse game is, it’s hard to find a player who doesn’t know how many characters there are in Genshin Impact at the moment. This is mainly due to the fact that Genshin is a Gacha game, which means that currently players have to use certain game features to try their luck with fairly small chances to get characters that change with each update.

In Malaysia, two Genshin Impact fans went to a skating rink at a local mall to perform a number inspired by the story of two characters. The two characters are Raiden Shogun, a puppet version of the lost Archon, and Yae Miko, the Archon’s former kitsune familiar. The knowledge behind them is tragic, as Yae Miko wants to save Raiden from herself, and now fans can watch it performed on ice in a video posted on Reddit.

The level of detail that fans have put into their performance can be immediately seen as they are accompanied by in-game music from the Inazuma region when they perform in full costume. The voice cues of the characters speak to the music so that their movements help the fairy tale. Singer Yae Miko also apparently avoided changing her costume too often, which means that they cope with the cold at the rink by exposing a fair amount of skin, which further demonstrates their dedication.

Not only is the crowd surrounding the area watching their performance in the video, but the comments on Reddit are filled with fans who are also enjoying the routine. Some viewers in the comments asked if Yae Miko’s fall at the beginning of the video was intentional, and the figure skater assured people that it was done in order to make their battle look realistic.

This ice skating is another example of the absolute dedication of Genshin Impact fans to the game. This creative tribute to the history and knowledge found in the world of Teivat will surely be remembered by many of his loyal players, as well as other touching stories, such as the fan who received a copy of the Bottle of the Dawn Winery on his birthday.

Genshin Impact is now available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices, a version for Switch is in development, the release date is still unknown.