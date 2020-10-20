Figure of a cat discovered among the Nazca Lines

The Nazca lines (images printed in the desert sand of the same name in southern Peru) took on another design: a cat on the slope of the Mirante Natural hill was almost disappearing when it was dug up and restored by a team of Peruvian archaeologists working on maintenance of the set of drawings that is now a World Heritage Site.

“The figure was barely visible and was about to disappear because it is located on a very steep slope and subject to the effects of natural erosion,” said the Peruvian Ministry of Culture in a statement.

About 2 thousand years old, the cat with pointed ears, bulging eyes, long striped tail lying on the hill stretches for 40 meters. It is believed to be the work of the end of the Paracas era (500 BC to 200), prior to the Nazca people, author of most of the drawings.

The cat is now the last of the figures found in the desert, some 400 kilometers southeast of the country’s capital, Lima. Two years ago, Japanese researchers used satellite images to reconstruct and locate more than 140 of the so-called geoglyphs in the region.

Millennial and intact

“It is surprising that we are still finding new designs, even though there is more to be discovered,” Johny Isla, chief archeologist for the Nazca lines, told the Efe news agency.

Numerous geoglyphs converge on the hill where the cat was found, which can be seen from the top of the hill. Among the hundreds of figures on the ground, there are from simple lines to elaborate figures of hummingbirds, spiders, monkeys, fish, orcas, llamas and lizards. The shallow drawings were made by removing the reddish stones common in the region and exposing the whitish soil.

Its survival is due to the stable, dry and windless climate, as well as the isolation of the region. Any climate change can threaten the integrity of the designs.



