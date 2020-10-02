Fighting Legends announced, SNK fighting games

Selecta Vision relives SNK’s golden age in a collection of 7 games: Art of Fighting Anthology, Fatal Fury Battle Archives 2 and King of Fighters 97.

Today, Selecta Play has announced one of those games that make our humble little hearts tremble with nostalgia. We are talking about Fighting Legends, a compilation for PS4 that includes some of the best fighting games from SNK. Specifically, the pack brings with it Art of Fighting Anthology (which in turn compiles the three installments of the saga), Fatal Fury Battle Archives 2 (unpublished collection in Europe with the three Real Bout) and finally the mythical King of Fighters 97 As if that were not enough, Fighting Legends also has a limited (and numbered) edition in which we will find a 98-page A4-size art book and a special CD with a musical selection with the best of each game. Both will go on sale in December and are already available for reservation (at a price of 49.99 euros for the standard and 79.99 euros for the limited edition).

Remembering a golden age

Younger people may not remember her, but SNK Corporation was a Japanese company that shook and changed the entire entertainment industry. Under those initials, those of Shin Nihon Kikaku (New Japanese Project), and with the slogan “The future is Now”, the company was the great architect of Neo Geo, an iconic platform (domestic and recreational) that lived for fourteen long years (which tell us now, that the cycles last half) and that it was the main bastion of the two dimensions against the tireless advance of the polygonal fever, which would end up flooding everything. To SNK and Neo Geo we owe real gems like Aerofighters, Blazing Stars, Blue’s Journey, Crossed Swords, Goal! Goal! Goal !, Magical Drop, Shock Troopers, Spinmaster, Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy, Twinkle Star Sprites, and Windjammers.

If you want to delve a little into her, owner and mistress of the arcades of struggle for many years, do not hesitate to review our special Back to the Past, where we narrated the rise and fall of the company, including subsequent resurrection, and we accompanied everything of our memories of a time as distant as it is wonderful. The impact of the first prices, which “pushed back the most painted”; sprites and pixel power; advertising campaigns boasting of power and ostentation; Neo Geo CD … If 30 years of Neo Geo go a long way.



