Fighting Game Tekken 7 Season 4 Announced

The fourth season of Tekken 7, one of the most popular fighting games of today, was announced by Bandai Namco. The new season, in which new moves will be added to the characters, will meet the players in autumn this year.

Bandia Namco made an announcement about the Tekken 7 game at an event organized by the Japanese fighting game publisher Roundtable, held today in the morning. The developer’s studio of the game announced that the fourth season of DLC content will come to Tekken 7 this autumn.

No characters were revealed in the season 4 promotional video, which was also broadcast on the studio’s YouTube channel. However, it can be seen that the video, which you can watch from below, ends with sunset view above Mount Fuji. Also on the roof of the temple is the silhouette of a ninja-like character.

Tekken 7 season 4 contents

As we said above, the silhouette of the ninja standing above the temple may indicate a new character that can be added to the game. New content to be added to the game is not only limited to this.

Apart from this, it is seen that new moves will be added to the characters in the game. In other words, the games will be able to knock down their enemies with much different movements. Apart from that, “Tekken Prowess” points system is seen in the video.

In addition, a new feature was shown to enhance the online gaming experience. With the new connection indicator, you will be able to see if your opponent is playing with a Wi-Fi connection that is connected before accepting the match. Season 4 of the popular fighting game will debut in the fall of this year.



