Fight the onslaught of hordes of dinosaurs in Capcom’s Exoprimal

Fans who tuned in to yesterday’s live broadcast of Capcom Showcase received additional information about the upcoming Exoprimal game dedicated to the destruction of dinosaurs. This high-octane clash between prehistoric beasts and futuristic battle armor was first presented during the PlayStation State of Play live broadcast in March, as the Exoprimal trailer showed a team of high-tech fighters breaking through waves of hungry dinosaurs on the orders of AI in a distant world. -off 2043.

Exoprimal was quickly compared to Dino Crisis, a survival horror franchise developed by Capcom, in which players also faced an onslaught of bloodthirsty dinosaurs. However, Exoprimal stands out against the background of previous games thanks to a diverse range of exosuits similar to Anthem. Each suit offers weapons and abilities needed to repel prehistoric creatures as they fall from spatial wormholes in the sky. While some Dino Crisis fans hoping for a reboot may be disappointed that Capcom is launching a brand new IP with a similar theme instead, Exoprimal seems to have enough original elements to make it unique and exciting.

During yesterday’s half-hour live broadcast of the Capcom Showcase (via Capcom’s YouTube channel), Exoprimal director Takuro Hiraoka unveiled a brand new trailer for the game, showcasing more of Exoprimal’s team mechanics as an AI-powered Leviathan describes the mission of Aibus Corp. gather people for an experiment on the island of Bikitoa, teeming with dinosaurs. The trailer also offers harsh criticism about the human condition along the way. After the trailer, Hiraoka talks in detail about the history and gameplay of Exoprimal. The mystery of why Leviathan forces humans to participate in its dinosaur hunting wargames can be revealed in Exoprimal’s Dinosaur Survival mode, in which two squads of five compete to complete a dynamic set of tasks according to Leviathan’s instructions. Dino Survival missions change depending on the player’s progress through the campaign, which means that no two walkthroughs are the same — and players will unlock story sequences and new upgrades for their exosuits along the way. Hiraoka also described some of the available exosuits available in Exoprimal and concluded his panel by announcing that there will be a closed beta testing of the network before Exoprimal launches in 2023.

Exoprimal was just one of the games presented at the Capcom Showcase. Although the live broadcast was shorter than at some other Summer Game Fest events, it allowed players to get a closer look at previously announced games, such as the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 and Capcom Fighting Collection. There were also new announcements about a new addition to Resident Evil Village and PlayStation VR support, as well as a new “Mercenaries” mode that will allow fans to control the undead villain Lady Dimitrescu.

Meanwhile, Exoprimal looks like a promising and exciting dinosaur hunting action game with a lot of variety and intrigue, especially in how players will discover the secret of Leviathan and the Aibbus Corporation, wading through armies of prehistoric beasts. Fortunately, players won’t have to wait long to upgrade to Exoprimal, as it’s currently due to launch sometime next year, and the network’s closed beta testing will be announced later.