Fight Club: Film Generates Discussion on Twitter Because It Is Considered Dangerous

Fight Club: Twitter is the social network in which several discussions take place simultaneously, from the most serious, with a social focus, to the smallest, involving entertainment, such as movies and series. This time, the focal point of some warm tweets was Fight Club, a film by David Fincher, released in 1999, inspired by the literary work of Chuck Palahniuk.

Because it portrays more serious and obscure themes, such as identity disorder and violence, the work is considered to be labeled with a “red flag”, that is, a “red flag”, which is seen whenever someone says they like the film, as he stated a Twitter user. From then on, the discussion took over the social network and gained great proportions; understand better!

Is Fight Club a dangerous movie?

In the original publication, the film is placed alongside The Joker, a blockbuster played by Joaquin Phoenix, and both are classified as red flags.

Thanks to that, there have been many controversial opinions from people who claim to like the film, even if that doesn’t make them dangerous. But the debate is much deeper than just finding the work cool or not.

It is important to remember that the feature film did not obtain the expected financial return on its release, but ended up gaining prominence over time and is currently considered a classic. But did people really get the message?

Fight Club has a dense and satirical history, but it can end up being interpreted literally by the public, leading them to acclaim gratuitous violence as something that can solve their problems.

It doesn’t mean that those who like the movie should automatically be seen as someone dangerous, as the Twitter post points out, but it is important to consider the reasons for this statement. Which message calls for interest, the obvious and literal or the one below the main layers?

Do you like the Fight Club movie? What is your opinion about him?