FIFA soars in 2020: doubles its revenue compared to 2019

The North American company has presented the financial results at the shareholders meeting for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Time to make an economic balance. Electronic Arts has published the corresponding financial report with the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, a document that provides some interesting data on some of the entertainment giant’s sagas. One of the most important titles is FIFA, which has managed to double its figures when compared to the result obtained in the first quarter of 2019. In other words, the figures reflect growth in that specific period of time. Also Madden NFL, with a year-on-year growth of 140%, improves its numbers considerably.

“During the quarter, the acquisition of players in FIFA has experienced a year-on-year growth of more than 100%”, they assure in the report, while Madden NFL has managed to grow “almost 140%”. EA Sports sports games are not the only ones to have achieved milestones. According to the public document, the premiere of Season 5 of Apex Legends has returned the influx of players to the Season 1 numbers. The Sims 4, one of EA’s oldest video games, already has more than 30 million players. on all platforms. “Active players have set records for a first trismetre”, both weekly and monthly, they report.

The directive, happy with the results

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, was pleased with the figures and said it was an “extraordinary quarter.” We are “deeply proud of everything our studios are doing for players and communities. The manager highlights that they have “launched new games”, which have served to retain users and attract them to their services. “It was an unprecedented first semester in terms of the growth of our businesses. We will continue to build on those foundations with more innovative experiences and incredible content. ” It also promises to keep looking for ways for players to connect with friends in their games.

Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer of Electronic Arts, has also underlined the importance of his Stay Home initiative, Play Together, born during the coronavirus crisis.



