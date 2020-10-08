FIFA Mobile on iOS and Android: all compatible mobiles

The free-to-play version of the EA Sports simulator for mobile terminals details which devices it works on and which it doesn’t.

FIFA 21 is about to hit the market (don’t miss our review!), But it won’t be the only version of the simulator available this week. FIFA Mobile (different from the FIFA Companion APP) allows you to enjoy football on your mobile device. As is usual, not all devices will be compatible, so Electronic Arts has published a list that will allow you to determine if your phones meet the requirements or not:

Requirements and compatible phones with FIFA Mobile

İos

iPhone 5s or later.

iPod Touch (sixth generation).

iPod Air or later.

iPad Mini 2 or later.

Android

At least 1GB of RAM.

ARM-based architecture, Quad Core (clocked at 1GHz).

Android OS 6.0 or higher.

Recommended mobile devices

İos

iPhone 7 or later.

iPod Touch (7th generation) or later.

iPad Air 2 or later.

iPad Mini 5 or later.

Android

Samsung Galaxy: S6 / S6 Edge / S6 + / S7 / S7 Edge / S7 + / S8 / S8 + / S9 / S9 + / S10 / S10 + / S10e, Note 5/8/9, Tab S3 / S4 / S5e / S6.

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL / Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL / Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL / Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL.

Asus: Zenfone 3 / Zenfone 5 / Zenfone 6 / ROG Phone / ROG Phone II.

LG: G5 / G6 / G7 / G8 / V20 / V30 / V35 / V40 / V50.

OnePlus: 3T / 5 / 5T / 6 / 6T / 7/7 Pro.

Razer: Phone / Phone 2.

Xiaomi: Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus / 6/6 Plus / 8/8 Explorer / 8SE / Mi Mix / Mi Mix 2 / Mi Mix 2S / Mi Mix 3 / Mi Note 2 / Note 7 / K20 / K20 Pro / Black Shark / Black Shark 2.

HTC: One / M9w / 10 / U Ultra / U11 / U11 + / U12 + / U19e.

Lenovo (Motorola): Moto G / G + / X / Z / Z Droid / Z2 Force.

Sony Xperia: X Performance / XA / XA Ultra / XA1 / XA1 Ultra / XA2 / XZ / XZ Premium / XZ1 / XZ2 / XZ3 / Z4 / Z5 / Z5 Premium.



