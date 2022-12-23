FIFA Is Investigating Salt Bae’s Role in Celebrating The World Cup on The Pitch

Soccer’s governing body FIFA is investigating Salt Bae’s role in celebrating on the pitch after last week’s World Cup final in Qatar.

The famous Turkish chef was widely criticized for “chasing influence”, celebrating on the field Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup final on Sunday evening (December 18).

After the trophy was lifted, photos and videos appeared showing Salt Bae, a famous Turkish chef, celebrating with Argentine players and taking photos and videos on the field.

These actions led to many criticizing the chef for “chasing influence,” and one Twitter user wrote: “Salt Bae, pestering Messi, should be the perfect symbol of all the terrible shit off the field that hovers around and poisons all the good in this World Cup. . A gloomy little character.

Now FIFA is investigating how Salt Bae, among others, got “unauthorized access” to the field after the game, when the chef was seen chasing Argentina captain Lionel Messi to take a photo together.

In a statement , a FIFA representative said: “After checking, FIFA has established how people got unauthorized access to the field after the closing ceremony at the Lusail stadium on December 18.

“Appropriate internal measures will be taken.”

Messi told Salt Bae no twice while he's trying to hug his family, guy chased and grabbed him again. What a prick. Only time I saw Messi angry in the last hour. pic.twitter.com/6nBPifUtLz — billary (@iambillary) December 18, 2022

In the World Cup final, Argentina won most of the game after Lionel Messi scored a goal in the 23rd minute and his teammate Angel Di Maria scored a goal in the 36th minute. However, Frenchman Mbappe scored two goals in 90 seconds and moved the match into extra time.

Argentina took the lead again in the 108th minute with Lionel Messi’s goal, but Mbappe equalized ten minutes later, making him the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match, which took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, ended in a penalty shootout, which was eventually won by Argentina.

Then the entertainment world reacted quickly to the result: Hugh Jackman called it “a sensational tournament with titanic efforts of both teams,” and Sam Carter from Architects said: “What a really incredible game of football! The best ending I’ve ever seen. Congratulations, Argentina.”