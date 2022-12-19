“FIFA” For The Tenth Time Claims The First Place in The British Video Game “Christmas”

FIFA 23 topped the UK’s 2022 Christmas retail chart, noting that the series has been the best-selling in the UK during the festive season for the tenth year.

This is according to the latest GfK data published GamesIndustry.biz . According to the data, sales of FIFA 23 increased by 67% compared to last week, securing the first place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took second place.

Interest in FIFA has almost certainly grown because of the World Cup, although the franchise has already taken the top spot in the UK Christmas retail charts ten times and probably would have done so this year anyway.

As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, this is a rare case when any game can usurp FIFA during the Christmas season. And this is with the notable exception of Call of Duty, which has taken first place nine times, the last time since Modern Warfare 2019.

However, in recent years, other franchises have worked their way to the top. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla became the best-selling game in 2020, and Red Dead Redemption 2 took first place in 2018 after four consecutive years at the top of Call of Duty.

In this week’s chart, God of War Ragnarok also dropped from first place to third after a 23 percent drop in sales. Meanwhile, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion came out in eighth place.

Nintendo also performed well in the UK sales charts and dominated the top ten this week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place, followed by Pokémon Violet in fifth, Nintendo Switch Sports in sixth, Pokémon Scarlet in seventh and Minecraft: Switch Edition in ninth.

Finally, in eleventh place is Just Dance 2023 from Ubisoft.

As for other gaming news, EA accurately predicted the winner of the World Cup for the fourth time after correctly predicting Argentina’s victory over France in yesterday’s final (December 18).