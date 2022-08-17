FIFA 23 was accidentally sold for 6 cents — and EA will Appreciate it

EA accidentally placed its FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for $99.99 for the equivalent of six cents in the Indian Epic Games Store, and the publisher will actually satisfy the price for those who bought it fast enough.

According to PC Gamer, the bug that led to a 99.98% discount on the unreleased game was quickly fixed, but not before several people were able to purchase it and share their delight on Twitter.

Taking this into account, EA sent an email to every Epic Games Store user who did this and acknowledged their mistake before confirming that they would not require the correct amount.

“A few weeks ago, we scored a pretty impressive autogall when we inadvertently offered to pre-purchase FIFA 23 in the Epic Games store at the wrong price,” the email reads. “It was our mistake, and we wanted to inform you that we will take into account all pre-purchases made at this price.”

Although things have now returned to normal, the significant price reduction coincides with what is a significant release of a long-standing football franchise. FIFA 23 will be the last under its name, as EA has decided not to pay the $250 million per year price and will instead start all over again in 2023 as EA Sports FC.

In addition, for the first time in the history of the franchise, a female player will grace the international cover of FIFA, as Chelsea star Sam Kerr joined Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the Ultimate Edition. This step is dedicated to the women’s clubs that are being added to FIFA for the first time, and all of them will be available to play when the game is released on September 30.

