“FIFA 23” TOTW 4 players, squad and update time

FIFA 23 is the last and, in fact, the last game in the multi—year football series. This is the culmination of a faster style of play cultivated in the last few installments, but with an emphasis on defense and improvements supported by machine learning. However, as with last year’s game, Team of the Week is still here to give Ultimate Team players something to strive for every week.
TOTW 4 was released with the addition of enhanced versions of player cards, including Donnarumma, Joao Cancela and Tomori. You will be able to fight with TOTW to earn rewards, and a new one will appear soon after. To help you make a plan of attack, in this guide you will find the composition of the FIFA 23 TOTW 4 team.
Here are the players who made TOTW 4 and what their improved ratings are.
FIFA 23 TOTW 4 squad, including Donnarumma, Joao Cancela and Tomori
The line-up for FIFA 23 TOTW 4 is here. You can find the full line-up of TOTW 4 in the list below:
GK: Donnarumma — COMMUNITY 89
LB — Joao Cancelo — COMMUNITY 89
CB: Tomori — 86 COMMUNITY
RWB: Frimpong — COMMUNITY 83
CPU: Pedri — 86 GENERAL
CAM: Mount COMMUNITY 86
PP: Correa — COMMUNITY 85
CP: Bruno Guimaraes — 84 COMMUNITY
LM: G. Martinelli — 84 TOTAL
ST: Muriel — COMMUNITY 84
ST: Joselu — COMMUNITY 83
GC: Armani — COMMUNITY 82
LB: Bensebaini — COMMUNITY 82
CPU: Fernandez — 82 TOTAL
DAC: Buyalsky — 81 COMMUNITY
PV: Pepe — COMMUNITY 82
ST: Modest — COMMUNITY 82
ST: Valencia — 81 COMMUNITY
CAM: Gazdag — COMMUNITY 78
ST: Mario Gonzalex — COMMUNITY 79
CF: Eikrem — COMMUNITY 79
ST: Brenner — COMMUNITY 78
ST: Van Veen — COMMUNITY 76
What is TOTW in FIFA 23
Every week EA compiles a list of the best players of the real football matches of the past week and includes them in the FIFA 23 team of the week. These player cards increase overall stats and are used in team battles and PKI. You can play against TOTW to earn rewards, or take part in team selection challenges to earn improved TOTW cards. They usually take up a lot of space in the transfer market, so it’s worth checking every week whether you have everything you need to complete the proposed IPCs.
Some surprises around top leagues to open the campaign 👀🔥
An all-new #TOTW has arrived.#FUT #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/TW0mLcr9Ep
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 12, 2022
What time is TOTW updated?
In FIFA 23, TOTW squads are published every Wednesday at 18:00 Moscow time / 10:00 Pacific time. This is when TOTW is updated, so make sure you have completed your SBC and Squad Battles before then.
That’s all you need to know about FIFA 23 TOTW this week. Stay tuned for updates, including the team line-up for next week!
In other games, an alleged teenage hacker arrested in connection with the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leak has pleaded not guilty in court.