‘FIFA 23’ TOTW 4 players, squad and TOTW 5 predictions

FIFA 23 TOTW3 was introduced, which includes Haaland and Trapp.

FIFA 23 is the last and, in fact, the last game in the multi—year football series. This is the culmination of a faster style of play cultivated in the last few installments, but with an emphasis on defense and improvements supported by machine learning. However, as with last year’s game, Team of the Week is still here to give Ultimate Team players something to strive for every week.

TOTW 4 was released with the addition of enhanced versions of player cards, including Donnarumma, Joao Cancela and Tomori. You will be able to fight with TOTW to earn rewards, and a new one will appear soon after. To help you make a plan of attack, in this guide you will find the composition of the FIFA 23 TOTW 4 team.

Here are the players who made TOTW 4 and what their improved ratings are. We are also going to predict two players who we think will be part of TOTW 5 this week.

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 squad, including Donnarumma, Joao Cancela and Tomori

The squad for FIFA 23 TOTW 4 is here. You can find the full TOTW 4 line-up in the list below:

GK: Donnarumma — COMMUNITY 89

LB — Joao Cancelo — COMMUNITY 89

CB: Tomori — 86 COMMUNITY

RWB: Frimpong — COMMUNITY 83

CPU: Pedri — 86 GENERAL

CAM: Mount COMMUNITY 86

PP: Correa — 85

COMMUNITY CP: Bruno Guimaraes — 84 COMMUNITY

LM: G. Martinelli — 84 TOTAL

ST: Muriel — COMMUNITY 84

ST: Joselu — COMMUNITY 83

GC: Armani — COMMUNITY 82

LB: Bensebaini — COMMUNITY 82

CPU: Fernandez — 82 TOTAL

DAC: Buyalsky — 81 COMMUNITY

PV: Pepe — COMMUNITY 82

ST: Modest — COMMUNITY 82

ST: Valencia — 81 COMMUNITY

CAM: Gazdag — COMMUNITY 78

ST: Mario Gonzalex — COMMUNITY 79

CF: Eikrem — COMMUNITY 79

ST: Brenner — COMMUNITY 78

ST: Van Veen — COMMUNITY 76

TOTW 5 Forecasts

Now that we have had almost a whole week of football events, we can assume two players who, in our opinion, will make up the TOTW 5 squad. Here are our two choices:

GK: Alisson — COMMUNITY 90

PV: Valverde — 87 TOTAL

We’ll have to wait and see if our predictions come true after the release of TOTW 5 on Wednesday.

What is TOTW in FIFA 23

Every week EA compiles a list of the best players of the real football matches of the past week and includes them in the FIFA 23 team of the week. These player cards increase overall stats and are used in team battles and PKI. You can play against TOTW to earn rewards, or take part in team selection challenges to earn updated TOTW cards. They tend to take up a lot of space in the transfer market, so it’s worth checking every week whether you have everything you need to complete the proposed IPCs.

What time is TOTW updated?

In FIFA 23, TOTW squads are published every Wednesday at 18:00 Moscow time / 10:00 Pacific time. This is when TOTW is updated, so make sure you have completed your SBC and Squad Battles before that point.

That’s all you need to know about FIFA 23 TOTW this week. Stay tuned for updates, including the team line-up for next week!

In other games, an alleged teenage hacker arrested in connection with the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leak has pleaded not guilty in court.