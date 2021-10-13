FIFA 23 Can Be Called EA Sports FC

FIFA 23: Electronic Arts is known for working with the game that bears the name FIFA, but there is a chance that this will change next year. The call came from a patent registration made by the company for EA Sports FC, which could be the new name for FIFA 23.

According to information on the web, the name was registered with the patent office in the United Kingdom, and recently Cam Weber, executive of the production company, revealed that the studio is focused on the direction of the series after FIFA 22.

“The future of football is big and bright. Our priority is to ensure that we have every opportunity to continue delivering the best and most interactive football experiences in the world,” commented Weber.

It’s worth mentioning that, so far, Electronic Arts hasn’t officially confirmed whether its next football title will actually change its name or keep FIFA 23 as the title to be released in 2022, so we should just treat the matter as a rumor .

The latest game is FIFA 22, available for PC, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch, and you can check Voxel’s team opinion by clicking here.