FIFA 22: You Can Now Play Before Its Release Date On EA Play

FIFA 22: EA Play, Electronic Arts’ subscription service, gives you access to FIFA 22 in advance for 10 hours. We tell you how. FIFA 22 is a few weeks away from its official launch on October 1. However, from EA Sports they offer some alternatives to access the full version ahead of time. One of them happens to be a member of EA Play, the subscription service of the North American company.

When will FIFA 22 be playable with EA Play? Dates and duration

EA Play is available on all major systems: PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you are registered, you will be able to access FIFA 22 from September 22. You’ll do this through a 10-hour trial, the usual extended demo of Electronic Arts releases. However, this is far from being a typical demo. With it you have access to the final game without content restriction.

Once you run out of hours (it will indicate the remaining hours each time you log in), you will have to wait for the game to launch. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can start playing on September 27, 4 days before its official date: October 1.

On the other hand, the PC community has another added possibility. Through the EA Play Pro mode, somewhat more expensive than the basic subscription, you will have full access to the game from September 22, the same day as the early access for 10 hours. The key is that these users have no time limit.