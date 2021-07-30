FIFA 22 Wins First Trailer Focusing on Next-Gen Gameplay

FIFA 22: Electronic Arts (EA) has published the first official trailer focusing on FIFA 22 gameplay, highlighting the technologies that the game will have in its next-gen version. The highlight in the video is the HyperMotion functionality, which will be available only on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, in addition to the Google Stadia streaming service.

The functionality had already been highlighted in the first trailer for the game, but now we’ve finally had the opportunity to see it in action. The feature promises to present higher quality animations, recorded from special capture sessions with 22 players on the field.

The biggest animation update in FIFA history

The folks at EA Sports are calling the technology “the biggest animation update in FIFA history.” The artists used the data from passes, carts and sprints to implement 4,400 new moves in the game.

With this, the expectation is that the matches in FIFA 22 will convey a feeling of faster responses at the controls, as well as more physical and intense physical disputes.

Machine Learning allows for greater player responsiveness

The studio spokesman also claims that the developers used machine learning techniques to increase the gameplay realism of the game. The EA Sports algorithm was fed with data from 8.7 million frames of real football matches.

According to the trailer, all of this information was used to create more responsive animations, including the ability to adjust stride in real time.

A.I. Tactics makes CPU-controlled players smarter

FIFA 22 for next-gen consoles will also feature a feature called “A.I. Tactics”. The promise is that it will make all 22 players on the field look smarter — especially while being CPU controlled.

That’s because they can make six times more decisions every second compared to previous generation games. “Strikers now react faster and are smarter in their runs,” highlights the video.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia. The game will have versions for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch, but without HyperMotion technology.