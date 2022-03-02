FIFA 22 Will Remove All Russian Teams And Their National Team

FIFA 22: EA Sports confirms that it will remove all Russian teams available in FIFA 22, FIFA Online and FIFA Mobile, including the national team. Electronic Arts joins the movements of Western companies in response to the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. The publisher will remove the Russian teams and their national team from all their football sagas. FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online are the three titles that will erase all presence of teams linked to the country in Eastern Europe.

EA statement: FIFA 22 will erase all traces of Russian teams

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and like so many voices around the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the publisher begins in a statement on social media. “Like our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated the processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian teams from EA Sports FIFA products, including FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online.”

During the message they also point out that “they will evaluate changes related to other areas” of their games. “We will keep our communities updated on any actions we take, and we thank players for their patience while we work on these updates,” they conclude.

What are the Russian teams included in FIFA 22?

In the latest edition of the saga, EA Sports has maintained the license of three Russian teams: CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow. All three will be out of the game once the changes take place. What does this mean? Well, they cannot be selected to play in any of the modes available in FIFA 22 and other FIFA games with the Electronic Arts seal.

On the other hand, it has not transpired what will happen to players of Russian nationality and their cards in modes such as FIFA Ultimate Team. From the company they insist that in the next few days they will make the communications due to their users.

Konami, on the other hand, maintains the sponsorship of Zenit St. Petersburg and the Tinkoff Russian Premier League, the first division of the league in Russia, in eFootball and its previous games named Pro Evolution Soccer. At the moment the Japanese have not declared any comment.