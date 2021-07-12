FIFA 22 Will Only Be Upgraded To The Next Generation In The Ultimate Edition

FIFA 22: Electronic Arts (EA) has decided to change its policy and will only deliver the next-generation console versions of FIFA 22 to those who purchase the Ultimate Edition (physical or digital). That is, those who have the Standard Edition (standard) on PS4 and Xbox One will have to buy a new copy of the game if they want to play the editions with improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively.

The developer made it clear, however, that it will still be possible to play previous generation versions on new consoles through backwards compatibility.

The modified rule draws attention because the company took a different attitude last year. In FIFA 21, the “Dual Entitlement” program guaranteed players who purchased any edition of the game a free upgrade to the improved edition of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The novelty bothered players, as the prices of the new title are steep. For PlayStation consoles, the Ultimate Edition is priced at R$498.90 (R$449 with EA Play). On Xbox, the version costs R$ 499 (R$ 449.10 with EA Play).

another backlash

As if the change in the way of upgrading FIFA 22 wasn’t enough, EA decided to maintain a policy that has disliked fans for some time. Whoever buys the game on PC will receive the same version of PS4 and Xbox One, at the expense of the next-gen console version.

The proposal is particularly questionable this year because the new soccer simulator will use a proprietary technology called HyperMotion, which uses machine learning to make graphics more realistic and fluid. Only those who own a PS5, Xbox Series and Google Stadia will be able to enjoy the benefits of the tool.

In FIFA 21, EA used inclusion justification to make the less powerful version of the game available to PC gamers. “We have this information to understand the power of PCs around the world. And when you look at it, to run the 5th Gen game, our minimum specs would be at a point that would leave a lot of people unable to play,” EA Executive Producer Aaron McHardy told Eurogamer at the end of last year.

Players used forums such as Reddit to complain about the continuation of this developer policy. Many people thought the decision was unfair, while others said they will cancel EA Play and not buy the new title.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC and Stadia. The game is already on pre-sale from R$ 298.90 on consoles and R$ 249 on PC, both in Standard Edition.

So, what did you think of EA’s policies for the football game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!