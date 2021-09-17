FIFA 22 Will Keep Loot Boxes In Ultimate Team, But Will Add Preview Packs

FIFA 22: Electronic Arts will not abandon its model of paid content subject to randomness in FIFA 22, but will provide more permissive alternatives for everyone. FIFA 22 will have loot boxes in FIFA Ultimate Team mode, as it has been doing in recent years with extraordinary financial benefits; However, this delivery will bet again on the Preview Packs (preview envelopes) that FIFA 21 already introduced at the time with successful results, according to EA.

The difference between Preview Packs and regular FIFA Ultimate Team packs

The controversy behind these loot boxes content, which different regulatory bodies in the West qualify as gambling, is fierce due to its random nature. They are paid content (microtransactions or integrated purchases), but the content of these envelopes is governed by algorithmic parameters of chance. As there are different rarities, with star players with a very low spawn rate, some players end up developing addictive impulses and, consequently, a greater financial expense.

The preview envelopes can be purchased with FUT coins (FIFA Coins) and with FIFA points (FIFA Points; virtual currency that is purchased with real money), with the great difference of being able to check the contents of the envelope prior to its purchase. Although it is not indicated if there are duplicate players, it does allow to know calmly which cards will appear and whether or not they are worth it for the user.

The FIFA 22 preview packs will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS5 and PC versions; not on Nintendo Switch.

The Government of Spain already underlined last December its intention to regulate loot boxes in video games.

Only last year 2020, EA registered more than 25 million players in FIFA; a 16% year-on-year growth in its Ultimate Team mode, where these loot boxes are located.

FIFA 22 will go on sale next October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Those who have pre-ordered or pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will start playing on September 27.