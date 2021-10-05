FIFA 22: When Is The First FUT Champions And how It Works

FIFA 22: FUT Champions has received changes in FIFA 22 from past seasons. We tell you when it starts and what you must take into account to play. FIFA 22 incorporates important new features around the main game modes in FIFA Ultimate Team. From the new ranks of Division Rivals to the renewed FUT Champions, everything is ready to celebrate a first weekend full of joys… and disappointments. The best football is back.

When will the first FUT Champions Final take place?

The first weekend of FUT Champions will be held starting October 8 at 08:00 (CEST). To participate in the final you must have reached Position II or I of the qualifying rounds, that is, have achieved at least 24 points in the 9 matches available.

What awaits you in the FUT Champions final?

Throughout the weekend you have the opportunity to play up to 20 games within the same framework. Each victory will award you 4 points, while the defeat will only earn you 1. Your objective in the finals is to obtain the maximum number of points possible. The higher it is, the higher ranks you can reach between Position VI and Position I.