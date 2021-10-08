FIFA 22: When Are The Teams Of The Week (TOTW) In FUT?

FIFA 22: The team of the week, commonly known as TOTW, keeps up its pitching pace in FIFA 22. Here’s when they appear in FUT. FIFA 22 is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. The new installment of EA Sports offers us one more year of virtual football in its main game modes, from Ultimate Team to Career mode. Specifically, FUT has certain elements that may be unknown to the most novice.

Items, the cards that you show your players, can receive special versions based on their performance in real life. If Eden Hazard makes a glorious game in the league, he’ll have plenty of chances to make the Team of the Week. Yes, you read that correctly: the Team of the Week (TOTW) celebrates the best players from the last day of the leagues where FIFA is officially licensed. We tell you how it works as part of our guide.

When does the TOTW come out in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

The Teams of the Week, the so-called TOTW, always keep a fixed launch date. Mark on your calendar every Wednesday at 19:00 CEST. It will be at that time when they become available as part of the opening of envelopes for a limited time and in the transfer market.

Then we leave you the time slot according to your location.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours