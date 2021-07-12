FIFA 22: What Progress Will Carry Over From PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S

FIFA 22: Those who buy FIFA 22 will be able to benefit from Double Version, which will make it easier for us to have our progress guaranteed in the new generation. Electronic Arts presented this Sunday, prior to the final of Euro 2021, the first trailer of FIFA 22, the long-awaited new installment of the most popular football simulator. With this, the support portal has been updated with useful information for players; especially at a time of generation like the current one, where many users are in full transition from one generation to another. Those who make the jump from PS4 to PS5 or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S will be able to transfer almost all their progress.

What progress can we go to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and what not

Let’s put ourselves in a situation. You buy FIFA 22 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and, as the months go by, you get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X | S. The first thing you should know is that thanks to Dual Entitlement (Double Version in Spain) we can download the next gen version for free at no additional cost with the Ultimate Edition; or run the previous generation versions via backward compatibility. But that’s not all, because EA also guarantees transfer of progress.

“All progress you make or content you purchase in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA points, match record and leaderboard position), as well as all progression in VOLTA FOOTBALL will carry over from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and vice versa, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S and vice versa ”, they begin by saying.

Therefore, all progress from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and VOLTA FOOTBALL will carry over to the next generation; not the other way around. We will not be able to go from PS5 / Xbox Series X | S to PS4 or Xbox One.