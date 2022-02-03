FIFA 22 Welcomes The Mascots Of Some Teams: All The Details

FIFA 22: EA Sports adds the mascots of some Premier League teams and Borussia Dortmund. Available as a cosmetic in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 gives Ultimate Team stadium cosmetics a boost. From this February 3 you will be able to unlock the mascots of some of the most important teams worldwide. Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, among others, are the protagonists of this first round; the Premier League takes almost all the lights.

Here we leave you with the chosen ones:

Liverpool F.C.–Mighty Red

Manchester City–Moonchester

Tottenham Hotspur–Chirpy

Chelsea F.C. – Stamford the Lion and Bridget the Lioness

Borussia Dortmund – Emma

Pets can be acquired from the transfer market or as an item by opening packs.

TOTW 20 now available: all players

During this week you will also find the players chosen in the TOTW number 20. Given the rest in the days of the competitions in the first division, EA Sports has taken into account the matches of the African teams and other categories.

In fact, LaLiga Smartbank is well represented with two of its main references. Rubén Castro is in the bid for the top scorer as Cartagena forward, although the studio has left him on the bench. Álvaro Trejo, on the other hand, is the lung of Eibar’s right wing: he is part of the starting eleven along with other high-ranking faces: Di María, Mané, Toko Ekambi and Otávio, among others. You can check the full list at this link.