FIFA 22 Welcomes Fantasy FUT: First Team, News …

FIFA 22: Fantasy FUT is the new FIFA 22 promotion, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. The first team appears along with its news. FIFA 22 leaves Ultimate Team’s birthday behind to make way for Fantasy FUT, its new promotion. This new series of articles will progressively improve alongside real life starting on April 1st. We tell you all the chosen ones in the first team and how they work. We remind you that they are already available.

All Fantasy FUT First Team Players in FIFA 22

LM: Rashford, 93, Manchester United

ST: Saint-Maximin, 92, Newcastle

CAM: Nani, 91, Venice FC

CT: Gimenez, 90, Atletico Madrid

CT: Stones, 90, Manchester City

RM: Gelson Martins, 89, AS Monaco

CM: Van De Beek, 89, Everton

CM: Camavinga, 88, Real Madrid

CT: Klostermann, 88, RB Leipzig

ST: Inaki Williams, 89, Athletic Bilbao

PT: Jose Sa, 86, Wolverhampton

LF: Odriozola, 86, Fiorentina

LB: Roussillon, 85, Wolfsburg

How do Fantasy FUT items work in FIFA 22 and how will they improve?

Fantasy FUT items in FIFA 22 will improve your picks average rating by up to 3 points based on their real life performances. They will have 3 objectives to meet to achieve the goals from April 1, 2022.

First goal: 3 team appearances in the next 5 games

Second goal: 1 win in the next five matches

Third Goal (forwards and midfielders): one goal or assist in the next five matches

Third Objective (defenders and goalkeepers): a game without goals against in the next five games