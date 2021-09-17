FIFA 22 Web App: PC and Mobile FUT Companion Release Date Confirmed

FIFA 22: The moment most awaited by the FIFA 22 community has arrived: EA Sports has confirmed the launch date of the Web App and the Companion App. FIFA 22 is in the weeks leading up to its final release. The new installment of EA Sports has already outlined the date to be able to start transactions in the FUT market. The Web App will arrive on September 22, while the mobile application will do so on September 23. So far the specific time has not transcended.

On the other hand, the last day to access it without having the complete game will be October 17, a generous margin of two weeks.

What is the FIFA 22 Web App and Companion App?

For those who are not familiar with the matter, we talk about the only way to access some FUT mechanics without having to be connected to the game. Either from a computer or on your mobile device (iOS or Android), with it installed you can manage the market in real time, from the cards you want to sell to the ones you want to buy.

The market works just as it would in the game; you are granted full access to all types of items that you can purchase. And if what you buy are consumables or customization objects, you can equip them without problem in it. As long as you have a club registered, it is in the palm of your hand to manage the present and future of your squad.

For its part, FIFA 22 is scheduled to launch next October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC; Nintendo Switch will do it with the well-known legacy edition. Click on this link to meet the 22 best footballers. Do the same in the following: the Real Madrid valuation, the complete Paris Saint-Germain valuation and the LaLiga Santander ideal eleven.