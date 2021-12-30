FIFA 22 Was The Best Selling Game At Christmas In The UK

FIFA 22: There is no doubt that the Christmas season is heating up game sales in many places around the world, and in the UK things would be no different. There, the title that can be considered the darling of the crowd as a Christmas present was FIFA 22.
According to the Nintendo Life website, the latest game in the FIFA series was the best seller until the week that ended on the 25th, being followed closely by two other strong competitors: Call of Duty: Vanguard and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe .
Check out the list of the ten best-selling games there in the last week below:
FIFA 22
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Just Dance 022
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Minecraft (Switch Edition)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Battlefield 2042
Far Cry 6
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy