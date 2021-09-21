FIFA 22 VS eFootball 2022: What Licenses Does Each Game Have?

FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 are leading the fight for the throne of virtual football. We tell you what licenses each one has and which ones you can expect. The annual competition for the crown of virtual football is back. FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 will be played in the football community in the last months of 2021. The search for realism not only goes through the grass, but also through the licenses. What does each have? What teams can we expect? We review everything we know in the comparison.

What licenses does FIFA 22 have?

EA Sports offers one more year the most complete football title in terms of licenses. FIFA 22 includes more than 17,000 real players across more than 700 teams and 30 leagues. 100 stadiums are confirmed, including almost the entirety of the Spanish first division. But the muscle of the game is in the exclusivity with the main European leagues.

The Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 Uber Eats and LaLiga Santander are faithfully represented, including commentary, advertising, signs and more. A few deliveries ago, he took over the rights to UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League, the European Super Cup and the recently launched Europa Conference League. And if we go to the other side of the pond, CONMEBOL Sudamericana appears.

Other international leagues are present with their clubs in full, although not with the thoroughness that those discussed. We refer to the MLS, the Süper Lig of Turkey and the Eredivisie of the Netherlands, among many others. There is a small parenthesis in Serie A, and that is that the agreement transcended on September 10. We will see 16 Italian clubs with official license, but the remaining four will continue to be linked to the contracts they have with third parties (eFootball). We refer to Piemonte Calcio (Juventus de Turin), Roma FC (AS Roma), Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta) and Latium (Lazio).