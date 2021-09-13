FIFA 22: These Are The Official Averages Of The Best Players In The Game

FIFA 22 reveals the scores of the 22 best players available in its database. Leo Messi, Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo lead it.FIFA 22 has revealed the first official statistics of its database. As usual, the EA Sports team has started with the 22 most prominent players in the video game. A list that is once again headed by Leo Messi. The Argentine international of Paris Saint-Germain manages to stand out at the top with an average of 93 points. He is followed by Roberto Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Some relevant data: no Spanish player is among this selection. To find a LaLiga player we must go to Jan Oblak, who occupies the seventh position. One point below is Ter Stegen, with 90 in eleventh place. Real Madrid has three representatives at the top: Benzema, Courtois and Casemiro, the three with 89 on average.

Here are the statistics in order from best to worst.

FIFA 22: the 22 best players in the game

Leo Messi (93, ED)

Rhythm: 85

Shot: 92

Pass: 91

Dribble: 95

Defense: 34

Physical: 65

Robert Lewandowski (92, DC)

Rhythm: 78

Shot: 92

Pass: 79

Dribble: 86

Defense: 44

Physical: 82

Cristiano Ronaldo (91, DC)

Rhythm: 87

Shot: 93

Pass: 82

Dribble: 88

Defense: 34

Physical: 75

Kevin De Bruyne (91, MC)

Rhythm: 76

Shot: 86

Pass: 93

Dribble: 88

Defense: 64

Physical: 78

Kylian Mbappé (91, DC)

Rhythm: 97

Shot: 88

Pass: 80

Dribble: 92

Defense: 36

Physical: 77

Neymar Jr (91, LW)

Rhythm: 91

Shot: 83

Pass: 86

Dribble: 94

Defense: 37

Physical: 63

Jan Oblak (91, PT)

Stretched: 87

Stop: 92

Serve: 78

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 43

Position 88

Harry Kane (90, DC)

Rhythm: 70

Shot: 91

Pass: 83

Dribble: 83

Defense: 47

Physical: 83

Kanté (90, DCM)

Rhythm: 78

Shot: 66

Pass: 75

Dribble: 82

Defense: 87

Physical: 83

Neuer (90, PT)

Stretched: 88

Stop: 88

Serve: 91

Reflexes: 88

Speed: 56

Position 89

Ter Stegen (90, PT)

Stretched: 88

Stop: 85

Serve: 88

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 43

Position: 88

Salah (89, ED)

Rhythm: 90

Shot: 87

Pass: 81

Dribble: 90

Defense: 45

Physical: 75

Donnarumma (89, PT)

Stretched: 91

Stop: 83

Serve: 79

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 52

Position: 85

Karim Benzema (89, SSD)

Rhythm: 76

Shot: 86

Pass: 81

Dribble: 87

Defense: 39

Physical: 77

Van Dijk (89, CT)

Rhythm: 78

Shot: 60

Pass: 71

Dribble: 72

Defense: 91

Physical: 84

Kimmich (89, DCM)

Rhythm: 70

Shot: 73

Pass: 86

Dribble: 84

Defense: 83

Physical: 79

They are (MI, 89)

Rhythm: 88

Shot: 87

Pass: 82

Dribble: 86

Defense: 43

Physical: 69

Alisson (89, PT)

Stretched: 86

Stop: 86

Serve: 84

Reflexes: 88

Speed: 64

Position: 88

Courtois (89, PT)

Stretched: 84

Stop: 89

Serve: 74

Reflexes: 88

Speed: 46

Position: 86

Casemiro (89, DCM)

Rhythm: 65

Shot: 73

Pass: 76

Dribble: 73

Defense: 86

Physical: 90

Ederson (89, DCM)

Stretched: 87

Stop: 82

Serve: 93

Reflexes: 88

Speed: 64

Position: 88

Mané (89, EI)

Rhythm: 91

Shot: 83

Pass: 80

Dribble: 89

Defense: 44

Physical: 77