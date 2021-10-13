FIFA 22: The Best Central Defenders For Ultimate Team And Career Mode

FIFA 22: We tell you which are the best central defenders available in FIFA 22 for Ultimate Team and Career mode. Build your team. FIFA 22 displays its content for the community that follows year after year. EA Sports Virtual Soccer Festival puts an emphasis on Ultimate Team and Career modes. To be successful you must score more goals than the opponent, but this task is easier if your forwards are fast. In this piece we will review the offensive players with the highest running speed.

Virgil Van Dijk – 89 rating

Van Dijk is the best center-back in FIFA 22. The Dutchman is sweet. He not only has the fortune of captaining a mythical like Liverpool, but of having consecrated himself with a UEFA Champions League in which he was key. He has the highest level as a defender with a 91 point rating. His privileged physique (86) turns him into a stone when the forwards try to avoid him. If you want to pass him, you will surely end up biting the grass.

Rhythm: 78

Shot: 60

Pass: 71

Dribble: 72

Defense: 91

Physical: 84

Sergio Ramos – 88 rating

Sergio Ramos is the first Spaniard to appear on the list. One more year he continues to occupy the second place. He is one of those who no longer remain, those who in the 80s shouted and encouraged those who bowed their heads. Defense of 88 and shot of 70. Combing a pumped ball is the best.

Rhythm: 70

Shot: 70

Pass: 76

Dribble: 74

Defense: 88

Physical: 84

Rúben Dias – 87 rating

Manchester City has one of the pearls of Portuguese football. Currently Rúben Dias is one of the centrals with the greatest potential. At just 24 years old he already has an overall assessment of 87, which allows him to enter the podium of his position in third place. If you want a central for the future, this is the right one.

Rhythm: 61

Shot: 38

Pass: 65

Dribble: 68

Defense: 88

Physical: 88