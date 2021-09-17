FIFA 22: The 100 Best Players According To The Official Game Averages

FIFA 22: EA Sports publishes the list of the 100 best players in FIFA 22. The metrics leave the top 3 led by Leo Messi, Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo. FIFA 22 puts the icing on the cake to reveal their ratings. From EA Sports they have shown the list of the 100 best players of the entire game. Beyond the statistics of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, we can now have a detailed look at what awaits us from October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Few surprises occupy the top 22, who were chosen to open the ban on this promotional period. Some curious details: the first Spaniard is Sergio Ramos, who occupies the 24th position with 88 points on average. Despite the muscle that Haaland has shown, he is in 29th place, behind other “nines” such as Romelu Lukaku and Luis Suárez, among others.

Top 100 FIFA 22 Players

Lionel Messi | Paris Saint-Germain | 93

Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | 92

Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United | 91

Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | 91

Kylian Mbappé | Paris Saint-Germain | 91

Neymar Jr | Paris Saint-Germain | 91

Jan Oblak | Atlético de Madrid | 91

Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur | 90

N’golo Kanté | Chelsea | 90

Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich | 90

Mac-André Ter Stegen | FC Barcelona | 90

Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma | Paris Saint-Germain | 89

Karim Benzema | Real Madrid | 89

Virgil Van Dijk | Liverpool | 89

Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich | 89

Heung Min Son | Tottenham Hotspur | 89

Alisson | Liverpool | 89

Thibaut Courtois | Real Madrid | 89

Casemiro | Real Madrid | 89

Ederson | Manchester City | 89

Sadio Mané | Liverpool | 89

Luis Suarez | Atlético de Madrid | 88

Sergio Ramons | Paris Saint-Germain | 88

Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | 88

Romelu Lukaku | Chelsea | 88

Raheem Sterling | Manchester City | 88

Toni Kroos | Real Madrid | 88

Erling Haaland | Borussia Dortmund | 88

Keylor Navas | Paris Saint-Germain | 88

Marquinhos | Paris Saint-Germain | 87

Rúben Dias | Manchester City | 87

Leon Goretzka | Bayern Munich | 87

Andrew Robertson | Liverpool | 87

Thomas Müller | Bayern Munich | 87

Sergio Agüero | FC Barcelona | 87

Paulo Dybala | Piemonte Calcio | 87

Luka Modric | Real Madrid | 87

Jadon Sancho | Manchester United | 87

Frenkie De Jong | FC Barcelona | 87

Angel Di Maria | Paris Saint-Germain | 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | 87

Paul Pogba | Manchester United | 87

Marco Verratti | Paris Saint-Germain | 87

Wojciech Szczesny | Piemonte Calcio | 87

Ciro Immobile | Latsium | 87

Hugo Lloris | Tottenham Hotspur | 87

Lorenzo Insigne | Naples | 86

Sergio Busquets | FC Barcelona | 86

Joao Cancelo | Manchester City | 86

Mats Hummels | Borussia Dortmund | 86

Fabinho | Liverpool | 86

Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City | 86

Gerard Moreno | Villarreal | 86

Raphaël Varane | Manchester United | 86

Milan Skriniar | Inter Milan | 86

Marcos Llorente | Atlético de Madrid | 86

Samir Handanovic | Inter Milan | 86

Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City | 86

Koen Casteels | Wolfsburg | 86

Even | Villarreal | 86

Kalidou Koulibaly | Naples | 86

Giorgio Chiellini | Piemonte Calcio | 86

Rodri | Manchester City | 86

Jordi Alba | FC Barcelona | 86

Thiago | Liverpool | 86

Jamie Vardy | Leicester City | 86

Bernardo Silva | Manchester City | 86

Kingsley Coman | Bayern Munich | 86

Jorginho | Chelsea | 85

Leonardo Bonucci | Piemonte Calcio | 85

Antoine Griezmann | Atlético de Madrid | 85

Serge Gnabry | Bayern Munich | 85

Thiago Silva | Chelsea | 85

Memphis Depay | FC Barcelona | 85

Ilkay Gundogan | Manchester City | 85

Eden Hazard | Real Madrid | 85

Stefan De Vrij | Inter Milan | 85

David Silva | Royal Society | 85

Achraf Hakimi | Paris Saint-Germain | 85

Marco Reus | Borussia Dortmund | 85

Wilfred Ndidi | Leicester City | 85

Lautaro Martínes | Inter Milan | 85

Oyarzabal | Royal Society | 85

Kasper Schmeichel | Leicester City | 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | Latsium | 85

Péter Gulácsi | RB Leipzig | 85

Marcus Rashford | Manchester United | 85

Kyle Walker | Manchester City | 85

Koke | Atlético de Madrid | 85

Matthijs De Ligt | Piemonte Calcio | 85

Alejandro Gomez | Sevilla FC | 85

Yann Sommer | Borussia Mönchengladbach | 85

Edinson Cavani | Manchester United | 85

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | 85

Carvajal | Real Madrid | 85

Roberto Firmino | Liverpool | 85

David Alaba | Real Madrid | 84

Nicolo Barella | Inter Milan | 84

Luke Shaw | Manchester United | 84