FIFA 22 Surpasses Pokémon And Is The Best-Selling Game In Spain in November 2021

FIFA 22: The list of best-selling titles only includes copies in physical format, so it is a partial reflection of the reality of the market. The Spanish Association of Videogames (AEVI) has made public the list of the best-selling titles in Spain during the past month of November 2021. These data are provided by Games Sales Data, which collects the units sold in physical format. Therefore, digital distribution is not reflected in the information. Be that as it may, FIFA 22 (in its version of PlayStation 4) has been crowned as the best seller of the month.

In addition to the Electronic Arts game, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have also succeeded. Grand Theft Auto V, meanwhile, remains fireproof and selling at a good pace despite the fact that many years have passed since its launch. Below we offer you the complete lists, both in all platforms and in specific systems.

All platforms

FIFA 22 (PS4)

POKEMON BRILLIANT DIAMOND (SWITCH)

POKEMON SHINING PEARL (SWITCH)

GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4)

FIFA 22 (SWITCH)

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (PS4)

JUST DANCE 2022 (SWITCH)

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (SWITCH)

MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS (SWITCH)

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (PS5)

PS5

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD

FIFA 22

BATTLEFIELD 2042

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS

SPIDER-MAN: THOUSAND MORALES

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

FAR CRY 6

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE

DEMON’S SOULS

PS4

FIFA 22

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD

THE LAST OF US PART II

BATTLEFIELD 2042

NBA 2K22

F1 2021

FAR CRY 6

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

SPIDER-MAN: THOUSAND MORALES

PS3

SONIC GENERATIONS

SEGA MEGA DRIVE ULTIMATE COLLECTION

SONIC & SEGA ALL-STARS RACING

NIER

FINAL FANTASY IX

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

METAL GEAR SOLID: THE LEGACY COLLECTION

FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4

SBK-09: SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

RAYMAN LEGENDS