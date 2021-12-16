FIFA 22 Surpasses Pokémon And Is The Best-Selling Game In Spain in November 2021

FIFA 22: The list of best-selling titles only includes copies in physical format, so it is a partial reflection of the reality of the market. The Spanish Association of Videogames (AEVI) has made public the list of the best-selling titles in Spain during the past month of November 2021. These data are provided by Games Sales Data, which collects the units sold in physical format. Therefore, digital distribution is not reflected in the information. Be that as it may, FIFA 22 (in its version of PlayStation 4) has been crowned as the best seller of the month.
In addition to the Electronic Arts game, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have also succeeded. Grand Theft Auto V, meanwhile, remains fireproof and selling at a good pace despite the fact that many years have passed since its launch. Below we offer you the complete lists, both in all platforms and in specific systems.
All platforms
FIFA 22 (PS4)
POKEMON BRILLIANT DIAMOND (SWITCH)
POKEMON SHINING PEARL (SWITCH)
GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4)
FIFA 22 (SWITCH)
CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (PS4)
JUST DANCE 2022 (SWITCH)
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (SWITCH)
MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS (SWITCH)
CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD (PS5)
PS5
CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD
FIFA 22
BATTLEFIELD 2042
MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS
SPIDER-MAN: THOUSAND MORALES
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
FAR CRY 6
RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE
DEMON’S SOULS
PS4
FIFA 22
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD
THE LAST OF US PART II
BATTLEFIELD 2042
NBA 2K22
F1 2021
FAR CRY 6
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
SPIDER-MAN: THOUSAND MORALES
PS3
SONIC GENERATIONS
SEGA MEGA DRIVE ULTIMATE COLLECTION
SONIC & SEGA ALL-STARS RACING
NIER
FINAL FANTASY IX
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
METAL GEAR SOLID: THE LEGACY COLLECTION
FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4
SBK-09: SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
RAYMAN LEGENDS