FIFA 22 Shares The Ideal LaLiga Team: Suárez, De Jong, Carvajal, Oblak, Benzema …

FIFA 22: The Spanish first division shares its best eleven in FIFA 22: six players from Real Madrid, three from FC Barcelona and two from Atlético de Madrid. FIFA 22 has shared the most outstanding eleven of LaLiga. The Spanish first division continues to show muscle among the standouts despite the departure of Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos. The team is selected based on the highest rated players in the competition, which is an advance on their individual ratings.

Real Madrid is, by far, the team with the greatest presence in the eleven. Six meringues footballers are part of the squad: we are talking about Karim Benzema, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Alaba and Carvajal. Oblak, the highest rated goalkeeper in the whole game, is placed under the sticks thanks to his 91 average. The goalkeeper will be accompanied by Suárez, the other red-and-white presence. Barça, on the other hand, has three names on the squad: Agüero, De Jong and Jordi Alba.

Then we leave you with their full evaluations.

The best LaLiga team in FIFA 22

Jan Oblak (91, PT)

Stretched: 87

Stop: 92

Serve: 78

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 43

Position 88

Alaba (84, CT)

Rhythm: 77

Shot: 70

Pass: 81

Dribble: 80

Defense: 83

Physical: 76

Dani Carvajal (85, RHP)

Rhythm: 80

Shot: 54

Pass: 78

Dribble: 80

Defense: 81

Physical: 80

Jordi Alba (85, LI)

Rhythm: 86

Shot: 69

Pass: 81

Dribble: 83

Defense: 77

Physical: 71

Casemiro (89, DCM)

Rhythm: 65

Shot: 73

Pass: 76

Dribble: 73

Defense: 86

Physical: 90

Kroos (88, MC)

Rhythm: 53

Shot: 81

Pass: 91

Dribble: 81

Defense: 71

Physical: 68

Modric (87, MC)

Rhythm: 73

Shot: 76

Pass: 89

Dribble: 88

Defense: 72

Physical: 66

De Jong (87, MC)

Rhythm: 81

Shot: 69

Pass: 85

Dribble: 88

Defense: 77

Physical: 78

Karim Benzema (89, SSD)

Rhythm: 76

Shot: 86

Pass: 81

Dribble: 87

Defense: 39

Physical: 77

Suarez (88, DC)

Rhythm: 72

Shot: 90

Pass: 82

Dribble: 84

Defense: 47

Physical: 83

Aguero (87, DC)

Rhythm: 71

Shot: 89

Pass: 75

Dribble: 87

Defense: 33

Physical: 69