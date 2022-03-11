FIFA 22 Reveals The Second Team Of FUT Birthday: Dani Alves, Neuer, Fekir…

FIFA 22: EA Sports confirms the eleven players chosen to be part of the second team of FUT Birthday, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. FIFA 22 confirms the players chosen in the second team of FUT Birthday. The chosen eleven, already available during the opening of packs for a limited time, follow in the wake of improvements already seen in the first, such as the five stars on the bad foot or in skill movements.

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday: All Second Team Players

RB: Dani Alves, 93, FC Barcelona

PT: Neuer, 93, Bayern Munich

SD: Dybala, 93, Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

SD: Roberto Firmino, 92, Liverpool

CAM: Fekir, 90, Real Betis

CM: Lucas Paquetá, 90, Olympique de Lyon

CT: Sanchez, 89, Tottenham Hotspur

RM: Silas, 89, VfB

CDM: Ndidi, 88, Leicester

LB: Yuri Berchiche, 88, Athletic Club de Bilbao

CT: Djiku, 86, RC Strasborug

Remember that if you log in to Ultimate Team before March 18, you will receive a pack of rare players to mark the 13th anniversary of the mode. You have a week to be able to get one of the chosen ones in this second batch of footballers.

If you haven’t unlocked First Team players yet, you currently have a chance to get some thanks to FUT Birthday Swaps. Redeem tokens that lead to special rewards. You’ll also find additional Squad Challenges tied to the promotion, which ends on March 18.

All FUT Birthday Swaps rewards

2 Tokens – Rare Players Pack

3 Tokens – Pack of six players between 83 and 90 rating

5 Tokens – Ultimate Pack

8 Tokens – Cristian Ansaldi 88 rating FUT Birthday

10 Tokens – FUT Birthday First Team Players Pack (One First Team Only)

10 Tokens – Jean-Paul Boëtius 89 rating FUT Birthday

14 Tokens – 86+ Rating Seven Player Pack

17 chips – Ezequiel Ávila 90 rating FUT Birthday

22 Tokens – FUT Birthday First Team Player Selection (two players shown)