FIFA 22 Removes Maradona Indefinitely; Official Statement

FIFA 22: Diego Armando Maradona no longer appears in FIFA 22 due to “a legal dispute with third parties”. Your Ultimate Team and other team items are removed. FIFA 22 loses one of the illustrious in the history of football. Diego Armando Maradona is removed from the game due to “a legal dispute with third parties.” The most affected players are found in Ultimate Team, as effective immediately it ditches its Icon item.

Why is Maradona eliminated in FIFA 22? official statement

“Due to a legal dispute with third parties, we must remove Diego Maradona from FIFA Ultimate Team, Ultimate Draft and Soccer Aid World XI team packs,” EA Sports begins in a notice as soon as it enters FUT. “Therefore, Diego Maradona Icon items will no longer be available in packs, SBCs, and FUT Draft, and their price range will remain fixed until further notice.”

From the company they point out that they hope to “include one of the great icons of football in the future”, but not before sharing “the disappointment of the fans”. No further details have been released at the moment.

What were the Maradona Icon items like in FIFA 22?

For some deliveries, EA Sports pointed out the best moments of the legends of the world of football. Maradona, like Zidane and many others, had three articles on his most outstanding stages. The one with the highest rating had an average of 98 and presented the following statistics:

Pace: 93

Acceleration: 95

Speed: 91

Dribbling: 98

Agility: 93

Balance: 99

Reaction: 95

Ball control: 98

Dribbling: 99

Composure: 97

Shooting: 94

Attack Position: 95

Completion: 98

Shot Power: 86

Far Shot: 95

Volleys: 89

Penalties: 99

Pass: 95

Vision: 98

Foul Accuracy: 90

Short pass: 96

Long pass: 96

Effect: 91

Physical: 78

Jump: 83

Energy: 81

Strength: 77

Aggressiveness: 77

Defense: 42

Interceptions: 45

Heading Accuracy: 77

Defensive Capacity: 28

Static input: 43

Sliding input: 38