FIFA 22: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, This Is How Barça’s Revelation Is In FUT

FIFA 22: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the sensation of Barça after his incorporation in the winter market. We tell you what his FUT item and stats look like. Aubameyang has been the star of the Spanish football classic. His brace against Real Madrid paved the way for Barça to open the final gap from four goals to nil. His arrival during the winter market breathed life into the team. With seven goals in seven league games, he is key to Xavi Hernández’s project in this final stretch of the season. How do you perform in FIFA 22? We take a look at his stats in the popular video game and how he fits into Ultimate Team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all the statistics in FIFA 22

Physical

Acceleration: 85

Resistance: 75

Strength: 74

Balance: 67

Speed: 88

Agility: 77

Jump: 75

Shooting

Headers: 73

Shot power: 82

Definition: 86

Long shots: 77

Effect: 80

Missing Accuracy: 76

Penalties: 82

Volleys: 82

Mental

Aggressiveness: 43

Anticipation: 81

Attack Position: 86

Interception: 48

Vision: 74

Composure: 83

Defending

Marking: 20

Tickets: 36

Steals: 29

ball skills

Ball control: 80

Dribbling: 78

Goalkeeper

Placement: 9

Stretched: 6

Stops: 9

Serves: 15

Reflexes: 9

traits

Quality shot

Speedy Dribbler (CPU)

shooting with outside

complete player

Vaseline (CPU)