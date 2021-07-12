FIFA 22 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: how to get it for free if you buy it on PS4 / Xbox One

FIFA 22: Dual Entitlement or Double Version are the method guaranteed by Electronic Arts so that we can access both versions with a single purchase. FIFA 22 has shown its first trailer this Sunday to offer a preview of its renewed HyperMotion technology, exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series and Google Stadia. However, the long-awaited new installment of EA’s football simulator will also come to PS4, Xbox One, PC (based on the previous generation) and Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition). Those who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One with the Ultimate Edition version will be able to make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at no additional cost.

FIFA 22 free update to PS5 and Xbox Series only with Ultimate Edition

As it happened last year with Dual Entitlement of FIFA 21, which in Spain is called Double Version, EA guarantees that we will only have to pay once. There is a nuance, however, and that is that this Double Version is restricted to the Ultimate Edition version (99.99 euros in PS Store and Xbox Store); last year it happened with all versions.

“The Double Version is only available with the purchase of FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition. The FIFA 22 Standard Edition does not include Dual Entitlement. This means that if you buy the FIFA 22 Standard Edition on PS4 and update it to PS5 later, you will have to buy the PS5 version of the game to be able to play ”, they specify in the official portal.

“If you buy the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition and start playing on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you will be able to upgrade your copy when you have the corresponding next generation console (from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S) downloading it to your new console ”, they expand

What will transfer if I switch from PS4 / Xbox One to PS5 / Xbox Series X | S? All the progress of VOLTA FOOTBALL and FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What will not transfer? Online seasons, cooperative seasons, Career mode, Pro Clubs, etc., because they will be attached to each console.

What if I buy the game in digital format? Are there differences with the physical format? Double Version is compatible with the version of FIFA 22 in physical format and in digital format, indistinctly. If you have it physically, you must insert the FIFA 22 disc for PS4 / Xbox One in your PS5 / Xbox Series X.

FIFA 22 is in development by EA Vancouver and EA Romania. The game will be available on October 1, 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC (Origin, Steam), Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch has also been announced.