FIFA 22 On PC: Minimum And Recommended Requirements To Play

FIFA 22: Know the minimum and recommended requirements to play FIFA 22 on PC. Update your equipment or rest assured that you can run it. FIFA 22 is almost at the finish line for its launch. The community behind virtual football is preparing to take to the grass next October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. What requirements do you need to be able to move it on a computer? We tell you what the company is aiming for.

You must remember that the PC version runs on the last generation edition. This means that it will not have the graphical and technical improvements seen on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Hypermotion technology, for example, is one of those that are left out in the platform for compatible. You can know the details in this link.

Then we leave you with the requirements. Remember that FIFA 22 on PC can be purchased on Origin and Steam.

Minimum and recommended requirements

Minima

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 at 3.7 Ghz or AMD Athlon X4 880K at 4GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Hard disk space: 50 GB storage

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 at 3.4 GHz or AMD FX 8150 at 3.6 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 270X

Hard disk space: 50 GB storage

Network: broadband internet connection