FIFA 22 New Feature Revealed In Job Posting

FIFA 22 new feature appeared. Electronic Arts (EA), the developer of FIFA, one of the most played football games in the world, provides users with different experiences thanks to the career mode integrated into the game. Thanks to the extra features such as Interactive Match Simulation, Match Sharpness and Active Training, Player Development, football lovers can improve the FIFA 22 and their characters.

Although Electronic Arts develops the career mode with new features annually, it has not brought the long-awaited online play support. A new job posting shared by the company revealed that the expected update will finally come to life.

Online Career Mode finally arrives with FIFA 22

Electronic Arts posted a job posting for the Online Software Engineer position on its official website. The software engineer to be involved will support the creation of the company’s networked game development team. Talking about the services it developed for FIFA here, EA announced the term “online career mode” in its own words. Thus, it has been understood that the much desired innovation will finally be put into the service of FIFA lovers.

In the job posting, EA explained the duties of the software engineer as follows:

As an online software engineer; Whether in our online career mode, ultimate team, or core online systems and protocols, you’ll help build our networked game development team. We are looking for engineers who enjoy prototyping and planning, adding great new features to an existing and loved game, and improving existing code.

Electronic Arts Jobs

Although the “FIFA 22” game is not directly mentioned, there is no other FIFA game known to be currently in development. For this reason, it is anticipated that the specified online career mode will be available with FIFA 22. Electronic Arts has always focused on the Ultimate Team feature and preferred to keep the career mode in the background. The players, on the other hand, rebelled against this situation. Listening to its users, EA gave up its stubbornness.

We don’t know yet if the new online career mode will be integrated on top of its currently offline version or will it be available as a separate mode. All the innovations waiting for football lovers with FIFA 22 are expected to be introduced at the EA Play Live event, which is scheduled to take place on July 22.