FIFA 22: Mason Greenwood Is Removed From The Game After Rape Allegations

FIFA 22: EA Sports removes the presence of Mason Greenwood in almost all FIFA 22 modes after being suspected of rape and violence against a woman. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been removed from all FIFA 22 online and offline modes with the exception of Ultimate Team. The controversy generated around it has led EA Sports to make this decision after the update of the game on February 1. The date on which his items will be withdrawn in FUT is unknown, although being a live change it can happen at any time.

This movement on the virtual field happens just 48 after his club did the same. From Sunday, January 30, he was removed from training and official matches “until further news.” The future of the red devil’s pearl hangs in the balance.

What is Greenwood accused of?

Greenwood was arrested last weekend on suspicion of rape and domestic violence against a woman. The Manchester police were aware of the events also from the victim, who uploaded images to social networks that showed clear signs of violence. The photos were deleted shortly after to preserve the right to privacy.

The stage of the investigation is unknown. We know that Greenwood remains in police custody after obtaining an extension of his questioning. “Detectives have managed to get additional time to speak with the man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman,” the local body revealed.

It has not been the only controversial case this season in the Premier League. Defender Benjamin Mendy also disappeared from the soccer simulator after being charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual abuse. The Cheshire Police took the case of the player belonging to Manchester City at that time.