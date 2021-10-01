FIFA 22 is officially released for all players!

FIFA 22, the last link of the highly anticipated FIFA series every year, has been officially released for all players by EA Sports.

FIFA 22, the newest game in the FIFA series, presented by EA Sports to EA Play and EA Play Pro subscribers about a week ago, has been officially released for all players.

FIFA 22, which includes various innovations and improvements in different modes of the series such as Volta, Ultimate Team and Career, which attracts a lot of attention from the players, is on sale for PC via Steam and Origin, as well as for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

FIFA 22 price may not satisfy players

As every year, the price of FIFA 22 was presented to the players in late September and early October this year. The most expensive version of FIFA 22, which is offered at different prices on different platforms, is sold on the PS5 and Xbox One Series X|S platform.

FIFA 22 does not include any notable innovations for PC, Xbox One and PS4 players this year either. Apart from the small touches to the gameplay and the mini-games that came to Volta mode, the game has serious similarities with FIFA 21 for old generation consoles. On the other hand, the Metacritic average of the game, which received very positive feedback for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, is 80/100 as of now.

After the very problematic and painful launch process of eFootball 2022 this year, FIFA 22 is expected to sell more than ever in recent years. The game will be supplemented with new FUT Heroes players and new icons until the end of the year.

