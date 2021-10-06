FIFA 22: How To Make The Low Cross, Pass And Powerful Low Shot

FIFA 22: We tell you the steps you must take to complete some of the most useful moves in FIFA 22. Surprise your rivals with these actions. FIFA 22 is already on the market. As part of our detailed guide, today we move on to one of the great unfinished business for the community: the special ball hits. The low center, the low shot and powerful passing are some of the unknown movements, but tremendously effective when mastering them. We tell you how to do them.

What should you keep in mind?

Any FIFA 22 player is capable of performing these actions, but they will do it with greater precision if you have a high chemistry in your team if you do it in Ultimate Team. Knowing your team is the first step towards victory.

The wingers will be the main supporters of the powerful centers. In the case of the Spanish League, Marcelo, Carvajal, Dest or Gayà are excellent examples of those who will make the most of these combinations. That offensive profile that characterizes them makes them always swing between the two sides of the field, and they flow through your band.

How does a powerful low pass

To make a powerful low pass you must take into account the situation of the game. What do you want to achieve with it? We recommend that you do it to oxygenate a band full of opponents, when you see an unmarked player and you do not trust the pass between the lines. You can do it through the following combination:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Classic: R2 + X

Alternative: R1 + X

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

Classic: RT + A

Alternative: RB + A

Nintendo switch

Classic: ZR + B

Alternative: R + B

Remember to watch the power bar more when making a shot of these characteristics. The ball is already going with normal force, so you would only have to look for an intermediate point.