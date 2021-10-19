FIFA 22, GTA V And Nintendo Switch Dominate The Best-Selling Games Of September 2021 In Spain

Games: The new FIFA and NBA 2K dominate the sales charts in a month in which we also witness the premiere of the new WarioWare, Tales of and Life is Strange. The Spanish Association of Videogames (AEVI) has shared the lists with the best-selling videogames in Spain (in total and by consoles) during the month of September 2021. And like every year at this time, the different top are full of titles sports that celebrate the restart of football and basketball competitions. FIFA 22, for example, took just one week (it was released on September 27) to become the best-selling game of the month on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch. Lagging behind has been NBA 2K22, who has had a little more time (since September 9) and has also accumulated notable results.
As for other releases in September, the best premiere was WarioWare: Get it Together !, the ninth best-selling game these days. It is especially striking if we consider that WarioWare is not even the best-selling Nintendo Switch title, but the Nintendo hybrid dominates the global list with up to five different names, some of them fireproof veterans like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition. But if there is a perennial name, it is that of Grand Theft Auto V, which eight years after its premiere (back in November 2013) is still at the top. And that without highlighting on the next gen, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S platforms, where we are waiting for its revamped version. In the lists corresponding to the new generation, those who do reap their heads are some other September novelties, such as Tales of Arise, Deathloop or Life is Strange: True Colors, which have taken a bit more time to convince the general public. We leave you with the complete list:
All platforms
FIFA 22 (PS4)
GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4)
FIFA 22 (PS5)
FIFA 22 (SWITCH)
MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION (SWITCH)
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (SWITCH)
MARIO KART 8 DELUXE (SWITCH)
NBA 2K22 (PS4)
WARIOWARE: GET IT TOGETHER! (SWITCH)
NBA 2K22 (PS5)
PS5
FIFA 22
NBA 2K22
TALES OF ARISE
RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART
SPIDER-MAN: THOUSANDS MORALES
DEATHLOOP
DEMON’S SOULS
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT
Xbox Series X / S
FIFA 22
TALES OF ARISE
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
NBA 2K22
LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS
LOST JUDGMENT
F1 2021
THE MEDIUM
IMMORTALS: FENYX RISING
HADES
Nintendo switch
FIFA 22
MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
WARIOWARE: GET IT TOGETHER!
SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY
SUPER MARIO PARTY
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD
SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
RING FIT ADVENTURE
PS4
FIFA 22
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
NBA 2K22
F1 2021
MINECRAFT
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
CYBERPUNK 2077
TALES OF ARISE
THE LAST OF US PART II
GOD OF WAR
Xbox One
FIFA 22
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
FIFA 20
NBA 2K22
MARVEL’S AVENGERS
NHL 20
SONIC COLORS: ULTIMATE
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
FIFA 19
FORZA HORIZON 4
Computer games
FIFA 22
THE SIMS 4
CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS II
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III
CALL OF DUTY: WWII
CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS
OTHERS
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2
TALES OF ARISE
F1 2021
KERBAL SPACE PROGRAM
DAYZ
CYBERPUNK 2077
FIFA 20