FIFA 22, GTA V And Nintendo Switch Dominate The Best-Selling Games Of September 2021 In Spain

Games: The new FIFA and NBA 2K dominate the sales charts in a month in which we also witness the premiere of the new WarioWare, Tales of and Life is Strange. The Spanish Association of Videogames (AEVI) has shared the lists with the best-selling videogames in Spain (in total and by consoles) during the month of September 2021. And like every year at this time, the different top are full of titles sports that celebrate the restart of football and basketball competitions. FIFA 22, for example, took just one week (it was released on September 27) to become the best-selling game of the month on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch. Lagging behind has been NBA 2K22, who has had a little more time (since September 9) and has also accumulated notable results.

As for other releases in September, the best premiere was WarioWare: Get it Together !, the ninth best-selling game these days. It is especially striking if we consider that WarioWare is not even the best-selling Nintendo Switch title, but the Nintendo hybrid dominates the global list with up to five different names, some of them fireproof veterans like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition. But if there is a perennial name, it is that of Grand Theft Auto V, which eight years after its premiere (back in November 2013) is still at the top. And that without highlighting on the next gen, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S platforms, where we are waiting for its revamped version. In the lists corresponding to the new generation, those who do reap their heads are some other September novelties, such as Tales of Arise, Deathloop or Life is Strange: True Colors, which have taken a bit more time to convince the general public. We leave you with the complete list:

All platforms

FIFA 22 (PS4)

GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4)

FIFA 22 (PS5)

FIFA 22 (SWITCH)

MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION (SWITCH)

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (SWITCH)

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE (SWITCH)

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

WARIOWARE: GET IT TOGETHER! (SWITCH)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

PS5

FIFA 22

NBA 2K22

TALES OF ARISE

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART

SPIDER-MAN: THOUSANDS MORALES

DEATHLOOP

DEMON’S SOULS

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Xbox Series X / S

FIFA 22

TALES OF ARISE

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

NBA 2K22

LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS

LOST JUDGMENT

F1 2021

THE MEDIUM

IMMORTALS: FENYX RISING

HADES

Nintendo switch

FIFA 22

MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

WARIOWARE: GET IT TOGETHER!

SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY

SUPER MARIO PARTY

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY

RING FIT ADVENTURE

PS4

FIFA 22

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

NBA 2K22

F1 2021

MINECRAFT

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

CYBERPUNK 2077

TALES OF ARISE

THE LAST OF US PART II

GOD OF WAR

Xbox One

FIFA 22

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

FIFA 20

NBA 2K22

MARVEL’S AVENGERS

NHL 20

SONIC COLORS: ULTIMATE

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

FIFA 19

FORZA HORIZON 4

Computer games

FIFA 22

THE SIMS 4

CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS II

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III

CALL OF DUTY: WWII

CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS

OTHERS

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2

TALES OF ARISE

F1 2021

KERBAL SPACE PROGRAM

DAYZ

CYBERPUNK 2077

FIFA 20